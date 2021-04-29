Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 2:55 a.m. to the 500 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 8:17 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 8:27 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 11:55 a.m. to the 200 block of North Church Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.