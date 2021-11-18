Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 10:22 a.m. to the 800 block of North Fourth Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 11:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:43 a.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 12:18 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 7:48 p.m. to the 1200 block of Juneau Street for a female.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

