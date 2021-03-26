Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:47 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 5:05 a.m.to the 900 block of Larabee Street for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 9:32 a.m. to the N1000 block of North Second Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:58 a.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:40 a.m. to the 100 block of North Tenth Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 2:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Mary Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 4:01 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for an odor investigation.

— Wednesday at 4:42 p.m. to the 100 block of Fairview Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:19 a.m. to the W7500 block of Provimi Road for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 4:01 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for an odor investigation.

