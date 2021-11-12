Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:05 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for male.

— Tuesday at 10:12 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:33 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for a male.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 7:17 p.m. to the 400 block of Dewey Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm.

