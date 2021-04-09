Watertown Fire Department
EMS calls: Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 5:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 6:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:39 a.m. to the 100 block of Harrison Street in Waterloo but canceled en route.
— Wednesday at 7:56 a.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male.
— Wednesday at 8:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 11:03 a.m. to the 100 block of South Sixth Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Ninth Street for an odor investigation.
— Wednesday at 2:23 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Water Street for an odor investigation.
— Wednesday at 9:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Parkview Drive in Johnson Creek for a mutual aid call on a building fire.
