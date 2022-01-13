For the record Jan 13, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Tuesday at 1:48 to the 700 block of Emmet Street for a female who was treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 9:56 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male who was treated and not transported.— Tuesday at 9:58 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.— Tuesday at 10:43 a.m. to the W8900 block of State Highway 19 for a male.— Tuesday at 10:55 a.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a female.— Tuesday at 12:04 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.— Tuesday at 12:18 p.m. to the 800 block of Crestview Drive for a lift assist.— Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a male.— Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.— Tuesday at 6:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Tuesday at 7:03 p.m. to the 800 block of West Division Street for a male.Fire calls — No calls to report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Watertown's 7-Up Bottling preps for sale Expansions abound in 7-Up's local history Wava Lee Wandersee Area firefighters brave wind, cold to extinguish shed fire Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.