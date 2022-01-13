Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:48 to the 700 block of Emmet Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 9:56 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 9:58 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:43 a.m. to the W8900 block of State Highway 19 for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:55 a.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:04 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:18 p.m. to the 800 block of Crestview Drive for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Tuesday at 6:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:03 p.m. to the 800 block of West Division Street for a male.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

