Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 6:06 a.m. to the 1400 block of Second Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 10:51 a.m. to the 300 block of West Cady Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 2:03 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Tuesday at 2:05 p.m. to the W4700 block of County Highway T for a female.
— Tuesday at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway M and Juneau Street for a female in a vehicle crash. The woman was not treated or transported.
— Tuesday at 5:43 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 7:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Market Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Tuesday at 3:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Falcon Court for a dumpster fire.
