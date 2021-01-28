Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 3:41 a.m. to the 100 block of North Warren Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 11:58 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 3:04 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 5:02 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Tuesday at 10:29 p.m. to the 1700 block of Church Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:
— Tuesday at 5:38 p.m. to the W1500 block of County Highway CW for a mutual aid call on a vehicle fire.
