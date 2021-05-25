Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 2:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Green Street for a female.

— Thursday at 4:01 a.m. to the 700 block of North Votech Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 5:26 a.m. to the 200 block of North Monroe Street for a female.

— Thursday at 9:44 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 1:37 p.m. to the 300 block of South Ninth Street for a male.

— Thursday at 2:07 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Thursday at 3:22 p.m. to the 700 block of Franklin Street for a female.

— Thursday at 3:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 7:44 p.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a male.

— Thursday at 8:58 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a male.

— Friday at 12:14 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 8:47 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.

— Friday at 10 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Friday at 10:11 a.m. to the 100 block of Pawnee Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 11:16 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Friday at 11:58 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Friday at 12:13 p.m. to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 2:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Friday at 3:03 p.m. to the 100 block of Oakridge Court for a male.

— Friday at 4:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Rockview Court for male.

— Friday at 5:03 p.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 9:02 p.m. p.m. to the 500 block of Schurz Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 5:39 a.m. to the 300 block of Margaret Street for a male.

— Saturday at 6:08 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 8:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Kiewert Street for a male.

— Sunday at 7:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 9:51 p.m. to the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 11 a.m. to the intersection of Clymet Road and State Highway 26 in Juneau needed for a paramedic intercept for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 11:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.

— Sunday at 3:04 p.m. to the 1400 block of Waldron Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 5:36 p.m. to the N1700 block of County Highway R in Lebanon for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 5:41 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls:

— Friday at 8:20 p.m. to the N8700 block of South Road for a hot electrical switch.

