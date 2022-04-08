Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 12:23 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a fire alarm.

