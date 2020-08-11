Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 6:14 p.m. to the W8100 block of County Highway Y for a male who was treated but not transported.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations
— Sunday at 5:07 p.m. to Beaver Dam Fire Department for MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) request for a change of quarters..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.