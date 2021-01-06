Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 2:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hustisford Road for a male.
— Monday at 7:35 a.m. to the 800 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Monday at 9:04 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Monday at 10:57 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Monday at 11:38 a.m. to the 1500 block of Doctors Court for a female.
— Monday at 11:54 a.m. to the W1200 block of Marietta Avenue for a mutual call for a fire in Ixonia.
— Monday at 1:48 p.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Monday at 5:58 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Monday at 7:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire call — Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Monday at 11:54 a.m. to the W1200 block of Marietta Avenue for a mutual call for a fire in Ixonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.