Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 2:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hustisford Road for a male.

— Monday at 7:35 a.m. to the 800 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 9:04 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 10:57 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:38 a.m. to the 1500 block of Doctors Court for a female.

— Monday at 11:54 a.m. to the W1200 block of Marietta Avenue for a mutual call for a fire in Ixonia.

— Monday at 1:48 p.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 5:58 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 7:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire call — Firefighters responded to the following location:

