Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:48 a.m. to the 500 block of Clyman Street but were cancelled en route.

— Monday at 2:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Monday at 2:31 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Third Street for a male.

— Monday at 9:49 a.m. to the N300 block of County Highway EM for a male.

— Monday at 10:15 a.m. to the 1500 block of Greencrest Drive for a female.

— Monday at 11:25 a.m. to the 700 block of Elm Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:35 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 3:24 p.m. to the N8600 block of Highland Road for a female.

— Monday at 7:28 p.m. to the 700 block of North Church Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Aviation Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 7:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

