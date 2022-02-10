Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:47 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 10:01 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:02 a.m. to the 800 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 2:04 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:09 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:26 p.m. to the 500 block of Eighth Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:57 p.m. to the N2300 block of County Highway DJ for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:07 p.m. to the 100 block of Meadow Lane for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 6:36 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Clark Street for a car fire.

