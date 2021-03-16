Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 4:25 p.m. to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
— Friday at 1:19 a.m. to the 200 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Friday at 8:42 a.m. to the 1200 block of His Drive for a female.
— Friday at 12:19 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 5:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 5:54 p.m. to the W4400 block of Smith Road for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 6:29 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 6:39 p.m. to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 8:02 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.
— Saturday at 8:33 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 10:23 a.m. to the 200 block of Norma Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 12:27 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 2:32 p.m. to the 600 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Saturday at 7:49 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pleasant Street for a male.
— Saturday at 7:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Sunday at 7:32 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 9:49 a.m. to the 400 block of North Monroe Street for a male.
— Sunday at 12:09 p.m. to the 500 block of Clyman Street for a male.
— Sunday at 12:22 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 1:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Eighth Street for a female.
— Sunday at 3:30 p.m. to the W2900 block of Monroe Road but canceled en route.
— Sunday at 4:29 p.m. to the 500 block of Territorial Road in Clyman for a female in a paramedic intercept.
— Sunday at 5:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Ninth Street for a male.
— Sunday at 10:03 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Sunday at 11:24 p.m. to the 500 block of North Warren Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Saturday at 3:19 p.m. to the 100 block of Williams Street for an oven fire.
— Saturday at 3:35 p.m. to the N9400 block of Turke Lane in Ixonia for a mutual aid brush fire.
— Saturday at 3:56 p.m. to the 1400 block of Country Club Lane for a burn complaint.
— Saturday at 5:50 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a fire alarm.
— Saturday at 6:37 p.m. to the intersection of South 12th Street and Mary Street for a motor vehicle crash. There was no treatment and no transport.
— Sunday at 10:57 a.m. to the N2700 block of Buske Road in Clyman for a mutual aid fire.
— Sunday at 3:48 p.m. to the W1300 block of County Highway CW in Ixonia for a mutual aid fire.
