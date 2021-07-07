Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:33 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Thursday at 8:10 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 1:28 p.m. to the 500 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 3:55 p.m. to the 400 block of South Washington Street for a male.
— Thursday at 4:57 p.m. to the 300 block of North Monroe Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 4:57 p.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 5:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Center Street for a male.
— Thursday at 5:59 p.m. to the 300 block of Mill Street in Lowell for a mutual aid call needed for a structure fire.
— Thursday at 6:32 p.m. to the 800 block of Cole Street for a female.
— Thursday at 6:56 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 7:03 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 10:57 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.
— Thursday at 11:48 p.m. to the intersection of North Fourth and East Cady streets for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 3 a.m to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.
— Friday at 6:20 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Friday at 1:21 p.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a male.
— Friday at 1:25 p.m. to the W3000 block of County Highway CW for a female.
— Friday at 2:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Friday at 6:46 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 8:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hus Drive for a lift assist.
— Friday at 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Third Street for a female.
— Friday at 11:09 p.m. to the intersection of South Sixth and East Main streets for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 6:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Dakota Street for a male.
— Saturday at 10:16 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 10:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 12:52 p.m. to the 700 block of North Fourth Street for a female.
— Sunday at 7:25 p.m. to the 600 block of Lafayette Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 8:07 p.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a male.
— Sunday at 11:24 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Monday at 12:56 p.m.to the N2000 block of County Highway R for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 3:20 a.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Monday at 2:38 p.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a female.
— Monday at 3:14 p.m. to the 100 block of Warbler Way for a male.
— Monday at 4:13 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a lift assist.
— Monday at 5:34 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Monday at 7:25 p.m. to the 6900 block of Rubidell Road for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 10:43 a.m. to the 1100 block of South 12th Street for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 2:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm.
— Friday at 6:04 a.m. to the 600 block of Belmont Drive for a fire alarm.
— Friday at 11:32 a.m. to the 700 block of Green Street for a chimney fire.
— Saturday at 7:19 p.m. to the 600 block of Elm Street for a burn complaint.
— Saturday at 11:19 p.m. to the 300 block of North Church Street for a burn complaint.
— Sunday at 12:26 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.
— Sunday at 4:42 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for smoke caused by burnt food.
— Sunday at 10:53 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a burn complaint.
— Monday at 12:16 a.m. to State Highway 16 and North Second Street for a brush fire.
— Monday at 1:28 p.m. to the 200 block of Emerald Street for a fluid spill.
