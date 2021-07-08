Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 2:35 a.m. to the N9600 block of Pleasant Height Circle for a male.
— Tuesday at 7:23 a.m. to the W10400 block of Hubbleton Road in Waterloo for a paramedic intercept for a male. The paramedic unit was canceled on arrival.
— Tuesday at 7:26 a.m. to the 100 block of Pawnee Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 8:51 a.m. to State Highway 16 and North Water Street for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The male was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 12:18 p.m. to the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 1:47 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 3:48 p.m. to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Bridge Street for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The male was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 7:02 p.m. to the 500 block of Humboldt Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Labaree Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
