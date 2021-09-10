Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to the 100 block of County Highway Q for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:53 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. to the 1200 block of Josephine Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.

— Wednesday at 4:44 p.m. to the 1200 block of Juneau Street for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Center Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 7:01 p.m. to the 1200 block of Juneau Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:24 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 2:23 a.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 12:52 p.m. to the 300 block of Margaret Street for a downed wire.

