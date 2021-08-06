Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:56 a.m. to the W7700 block of State Highway 19 for a male.

— Wednesday at 9:41 a.m. to the N1700 block of Center Street in Lebanon for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 2:42 p.m. to the intersection of West Main and North Washington streets for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash.

— Wednesday at 3:33 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 6:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

