Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 6:51 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 8:10 a.m.to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Monday at 10:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:33 p.m. to the 1400 block of River Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

