Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 6:38 a.m. to the W4900 block of County Highway CW in Lebanon for a female.
— Tuesday at 9:48 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a male.
— Tuesday at 1:29 p.m. to the N8300 block of County Highway Y for a male.
— Tuesday at 2:23 to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Avenue for a female.
— Tuesday at 3:21 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Lafayette Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 7:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Tuesday at 7:27 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 11:31 p.m. to the N1800 block of Monroe Road in Lebanon for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls:
— No calls to report.
