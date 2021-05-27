Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 1:26 a.m. to the 100 block of Hall Street for a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 8:05 a.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.
— Tuesday at 1:27 p.m. to the 400 block of South Eighth Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 2:53 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.
— Tuesday at 4:16 p.m. to State Highway 26 and State Highway 16 ramp for a female in a single vehicle crash who was not treated and not treated transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
— No calls to report.
