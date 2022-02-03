Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 3:42 a.m. to the 100 block of North Tenth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of South 12th Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 4:42 p.m. to the W5300 Eagle Road for a mutual aid call for a structure fire, but were canceled en route.

