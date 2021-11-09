Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 4:36 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Thursday at 4:51 p.m. to the W3800 block of County Highway O in Lebanon for a female.

— Thursday at 7:26 p.m. to the 70 block of West Main Street for a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated and no one was transported.

— Thursday at 7:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female.

— Friday at 12:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 8:41 a.m. to the 800 block of West Street for an activated medical alarm on a female. She was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 1:05 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Parkway for EMS to standby at the Western Lakes Fire District station.

— Friday at 3:18 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Second Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Friday at 5:39 p.m. to the N5000 block of Brown Street in Oconomowoc for a female.

— Friday at 5:54 p.m. to the N1700 block of Center Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Clark Street for a lift assist.

— Friday at 9:14 p.m. to the N1700 of County Highway M for a male.

— Friday at 10:51 p.m. to the 1200 block of Richards Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 7:08 a.m. to the 400 block of Lexington Court for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 10:42 a.m. to the 200 block of College Avenue for a male.

— Saturday at 11:48 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 1:55 p.m. to the 200 block of Summit Avenue for a male.

— Saturday at 2:49 p.m. to the 700 block o Welsh Road for female who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 5:31 p.m. to the W5500 block of County Highway CW for a female.

— Saturday at 6:41 p.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Sunday at 1:03 a.m. to the 100 block of Mourning Dove Drive in Lebanon for EMS standby.

— Sunday at 3:23 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 9:07 a.m. to the 300 block of East Cady Street for a female.

— Sunday at 10:09 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Sunday at 11 a.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street but were cancelled en route to the call.

— Sunday at 1:19 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Sunday at 2:03 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Tenth Street for a male.

— Sunday at 3:06 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Sunday at 7:47 p.m. to the 1100 block of Wilbur Street for a female.

— Sunday at 9:44 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 6:42 a.m. to the 900 block of South Ninth Street for an elevator alarm.

— Thursday at 2:01 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a fire alarm.

— Friday at 9:03 a.m. to the N300 block of Hubbleton Road for a mutual aid call in Waterloo for a structure fire.

— Saturday at 10:44 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 2:37 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a fire.

— Saturday at 3:15 p.m. to the N2100 block of Walton Road for a rural grass fire.

