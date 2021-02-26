Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:08 a.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of Prospect Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 11:14 a.m. to the 400 block of Dayton Street for downed wires.
— Wednesday at 11:24 a.m. to the 600 block of Autumn Crest Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm.
