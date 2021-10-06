Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:55 a.m. to the 900 block of South 12th Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:31 a.m. to the 600 block of South 11th Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 2:21 a.m. to the 600 block of South 11th Street for a female.

— Monday at 8:12 a.m. to the 100 block of South Eighth Street for a female.

— Monday at 10:14 to the 4900 block of County Highway CW for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 11:26 a.m. to the N1400 block of County Highway K for a male.

— Monday at 12:38 p.m. to the 700 block of South 10th Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 2:39 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:05 p.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

