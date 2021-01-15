Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 9:52 a.m. to the 1500 block of Country Club Lane for a female.
— Wednesday at 12:01 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 2:44 p.m. to the 100 block of Bluebird Road in Lebanon for EMS to standby for a gas leak.
— Wednesday at 3:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 3:51 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male.
— Wednesday at 6:36 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 8:12 p.m. to the 1500 block of Randolph Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Wednesday at 9:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 9:08 a.m. to the intersection of South Church Street and Jefferson Road for a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated or transported.
— Wednesday at 5:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue for an odor investigation.
