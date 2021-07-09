Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 5:49 a.m. to the W6900 block of Clement Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:49 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 2:12 p.m. to the 100 block of Bluebird Ridge in Lebanon for a male.

— Wednesday at 2:37 p.m. to the 5:53 p.m. to the 500 block of South First Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 5:53 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 8:23 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 12:22 p;.m. to the 700 block of Green Street for a service call.

