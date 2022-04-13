Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Monday at 12:31 a.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks Terrace for a female.

— Monday at 10:50 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 2 p.m. to the 200 block of South Fifth Street for a service call.

— Monday at 6:48 p.m. to the 300 block of South Washington Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls to report.

