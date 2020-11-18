Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:24 p.m. to the 600 block of Western Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 12:40 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Monday at 3:04 p.m. to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Monday at 5:33 p.m. to Church Street in Clyman during a paramedic intercept for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:14 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 7:15 p.m. to South Concord Avenue and West Haven Drive for a rural vehicle fire.

— Monday at 11:26 p.m. to South South Concord Avenue and West Haven Drive for a rural vehicle fire.

