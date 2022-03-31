Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:03 a.m. to the 400 block of Dorothy Place for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:49 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of Falcon Court for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:345 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Tenth Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:28 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 12:09 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hills Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 4:16 p.m. to the 900 block of West Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire call — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 5:36 p.m. to the 200 block of North Maple Street for a gas leak.

Recommended for you

Load comments