Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:38 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 9:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.

— Monday at 1:31 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male.

— Monday at 2:11 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 8:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 3:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 1:51 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 6:46 p.m. to the 200 block of Fremont Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:46 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:24 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Ave for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

Monday’s paramedic calls were incorrectly listed as happening Sunday in the June 2 For The Record column.

