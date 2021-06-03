Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 12:38 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Monday at 9:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.
— Monday at 1:31 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court for a male.
— Monday at 2:11 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 8:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 3:55 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 1:51 p.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 6:46 p.m. to the 200 block of Fremont Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 7:46 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 10:24 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Ave for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
Monday’s paramedic calls were incorrectly listed as happening Sunday in the June 2 For The Record column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.