Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:20 a.m. to the W3500 block of Otto Lane for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 4:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 8:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 11:51 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a male.
— Thursday at 3:24 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a medical alarm.
— Thursday at 3:42 p.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a male.
— Thursday at 5:13 p.m. to the 100 block of Western Avenue for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 5:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Humboldt Street for a male.
— Thursday at 9:19 p.m. to the block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 9:49 p.m. to the 200 block Air Park Drive but were canceled en route to the service call.
— Friday at 1:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 11:12 a.m. to the 800 block of Briar Court for a female.
— Friday at 7:52 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a lift assist.
— Friday at 11:49 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 9:24 a.m. to the 1300 block of Dakota Street for a male.
— Saturday at 10:09 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 1:54 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 3:41 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 5:40 p.m. to the 1400 block of of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.
— Sunday at 12:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 8:11 a.m. to the 1300 block of Center Street for a female.
— Sunday at 8:56 a.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a female.
— Sunday at 9:53 a.m. to the 100 block of Mourning Dove Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 11:52 a.m. to the W4500 block of Morningside Road for a female.
— Sunday at 5:26 p.m. to the 700 block East Main Street for a male.
— Sunday at 9:33 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a female.
— Sunday at 9:52 to the intersection of Wiley and Morningside roads for a motor vehicle crash involving a female who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 2:51 p.m. to the 100 block of North Watertown Road for a mutual aid call to Johnson Creek for a motor vehicle crash.
— Friday at 9:14 a.m. to the 600 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a water alarm.
— Friday at 4:54 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a gas leak.
— Sunday at 1:59 p.m. to the N1200 block of County Highway M for a garage fire.
— Sunday at 2:25 p.m. to the N8600 block of Menz Lane for a mutual aid call of a structure fire in Waterloo.
