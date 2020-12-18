Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 6:49 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 7:11 a.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 8:53 a.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:19 a.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:03 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:19 p.m. to the 500 block of Humboldt Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 9:39 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a natural gas leak.

Load comments