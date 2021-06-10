Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 2:41 a.m. to the 200 block of Bonner Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 3:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Ninth Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:54 a.m. to the W3500 block of Otto Lane for a female who required a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 9:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:24 a.m. to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:21 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. to the intersection of Market Way and Airport Drive for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash. The female was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 6:49 p.m. to the 300 block of South Seventh Street for a service call.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

