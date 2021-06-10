Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 2:41 a.m. to the 200 block of Bonner Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 3:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Ninth Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 4:54 a.m. to the W3500 block of Otto Lane for a female who required a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 9:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Tuesday at 11:24 a.m. to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 12:21 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. to the intersection of Market Way and Airport Drive for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash. The female was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 6:49 p.m. to the 300 block of South Seventh Street for a service call.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.