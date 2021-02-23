Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Friday at 2:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 5:56 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 7:21 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Third Street for a male.
— Friday at 10:49 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Friday at 11:24 a.m. to the 900 block of Cleveland Street for a male.
— Friday at 1:51 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female.
— Friday at 7:38 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Friday at 8:28 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 1:56 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 7:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 10:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for for female.
— Saturday at 4:16 p.m. to the N800 block of North Water Street for a male.
— Sunday at 12:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a patient who was not treated or transported.
— Sunday at 4:16 a.m. to the 1500 block of Oconomowoc Avenue for a male who was not treated or transported.
— Sunday at 8:19 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 8:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of Prospect Street for a female.
— Sunday at 2:13 a.m. to the N4300 block of Daley Road during a paramedic intercept for a male who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Friday at 8:46 a.m. to the 1100 block of Richards Avenue to check a burn complaint.
— Friday at 9 a.m. to the N900 block of County Highway L for a structure fire caused by a belt that burnt off a blower fan.
— Friday at 6:53 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.
