Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 12:57 a.m.to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Monday at 2:50 a.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Monday at 7:25 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Monday at 11:09 a.m. to the N500 block of County Highway QQ for a female.
— Monday at 6:21 p.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a female.
— Monday at 6:29 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.
— Monday at 6:41 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a mutual aid EMS request.
— Monday at 6:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Monday at 7:32 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Monday at 9:15 p.m. to the N800 block of County Highway R for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Monday at 4:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.