Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:57 a.m.to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 2:50 a.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:25 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 11:09 a.m. to the N500 block of County Highway QQ for a female.

— Monday at 6:21 p.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a female.

— Monday at 6:29 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:41 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a mutual aid EMS request.

— Monday at 6:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 7:32 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:15 p.m. to the N800 block of County Highway R for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 4:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm.

