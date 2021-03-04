Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 7:13 a.m. to the 800 block of Richards Avenue for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 7:25 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:07 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:19 p.m. to the 400 block of Dorothy Place for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:04 p.m. to the 1300 block of Memorial Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:31 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:49 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.

