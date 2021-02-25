Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. to the 400 block of North Church Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 7:32 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 8:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of Main Street and North Second Street for a motor vehicle crash. No one was treated or transported.
— Tuesday at 5:37 p.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive to a check burn complaint.
