Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 2:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 5:46 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:52 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:44 a.m. to the 800 block of South Ninth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 12:19 p.m.to the 1000 block of North Monroe Street for a paramedic intercept for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 3:48 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 9:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Beryl Drive for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. He was not treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 7:12 a.m. to North Second and Elm streets for an animal rescue.

— Tuesday at 3:48 p.m. to the N3900 block of West Water Street in Sullivan for mutual aid, but were cancelled en route.

— Tuesday at 5:26 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a false alarm.

— Tuesday at 11:03 p.m. to the 500 block of Bernard Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

