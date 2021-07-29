Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 2:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
— Tuesday at 5:46 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 10:52 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 11:44 a.m. to the 800 block of South Ninth Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 12:19 p.m.to the 1000 block of North Monroe Street for a paramedic intercept for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Tuesday at 3:48 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 9:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Beryl Drive for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. He was not treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 7:12 a.m. to North Second and Elm streets for an animal rescue.
— Tuesday at 3:48 p.m. to the N3900 block of West Water Street in Sullivan for mutual aid, but were cancelled en route.
— Tuesday at 5:26 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a false alarm.
— Tuesday at 11:03 p.m. to the 500 block of Bernard Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.