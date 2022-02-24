Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 5:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:43 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:39 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:37 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following location:

— Tuesday at 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm.

