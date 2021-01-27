Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 5:22 a.m. to the 500 block of South Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 7:27 a.m. to the W5300 block of County Highway T for a female.

— Monday at 8:24 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:36 a.m. to the 400 block of Janet Street for a male.

— Monday at 1:06 p.m. to the 500 block of Juneau Street for a male.

— Monday at 5:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Monday at 8:51 p.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a fire alarm.

