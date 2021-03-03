Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 9:34 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 6:29 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female who was not treated or transported.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 7:27 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a city service call.

— Monday at 7:25 p.m. to the W5000 block of Horseshoe Road for a structure fire.

