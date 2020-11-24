Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 8:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 12:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 1:52 p.m. to the 600 block of Maple Crest Lane for a male.

— Sunday at 4:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 7:12 p.m. to South Road in Jefferson County for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Sunday at 8:44 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 10:27 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male who required a lift assist.

— Monday at 11:23 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who required a lift assist.

— Monday at 11:27 a.m. to Halter Lane in Lebanon for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Sunday at 9:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a city service call.

