Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 8:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 12:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 1:52 p.m. to the 600 block of Maple Crest Lane for a male.
— Sunday at 4:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 7:12 p.m. to South Road in Jefferson County for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Sunday at 8:44 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 10:27 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male who required a lift assist.
— Monday at 11:23 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who required a lift assist.
— Monday at 11:27 a.m. to Halter Lane in Lebanon for a male who was treated and not transported.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Sunday at 9:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a city service call.
