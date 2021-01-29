Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:56 a.m. to the N8400 block of Airport Road for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:24 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:34 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:01 p.m. to the 600 block of Madison Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:17 p.m. to the 1300 block of Allwardt Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No fire calls.

