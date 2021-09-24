Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:09 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Third Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:57 a.m. to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:26 a.m. to the 600 block of Green Ridge Court for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:02 p.m. to the 1000 block of William Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 3:33 p.m. to the W5400 block of County Highway CW for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

