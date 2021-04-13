Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 4:04 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 5:25 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 8:42 a.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 9:54 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 9:54 a.m. to the 1000 block of Wilbur Street for a male.
— Thursday at 10:24 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 1:23 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Thursday at 3:34 p.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Street and Western Avenue for a male involved in a motor vehicle crash. The man was treated and transported.
— Friday at 11:01 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a male.
— Friday at 2:18 p.m. to the 400 block of South Church Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 8:47 p.m. to the N500 block of Hancock Road for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 9:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 9:26 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 5:02 p.m. to the intersection of South Concord and Richards Avenue for a motor vehicle crash where no one was treated and no one was transported.
— Saturday at 7:50 p.m. to the 800 block of South 12th Street for a male.
— Saturday at 11:11 p.m. to the 200 block of Margaret Street for a male.
— Sunday at 12:52 a.m.to the 100 block of Ninth Street where no patient was found.
— Sunday at 1:18 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a female.
— Sunday at 8:04 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a female.
— Sunday at 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 12:49 p.m. to the 100 block of Dewey Avenue for downed wires.
— Sunday at 9:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm.
