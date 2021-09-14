Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 12:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 12:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Thursday at 7:26 a.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 8:09 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 11:31 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 12:14 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 1:09 pm. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 1:23 p.m. to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Thursday at 1:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a male.
— Thursday at 3:17 p.m. to the 400 block of Water Tower Court for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 4:43 p.m. to the N1300 bock of Dalman Road in Waterloo for a mutual aid call.
— Thursday at 4:55 p.m. to the 900 block of Hillside Lane for a female.
— Thursday at 5:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 7:19 p.m. to the 1500 block of East Gate Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 9:55 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 10:14 p.m. to the 200 block of North Eighth Street for a female.
— Friday at 4:39 a.m. to the 800 block of Highland Avenue for a male.
— Friday at 7:41 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 10:03 a.m.to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 1:48 p.m. to the 90 block of Warbler Way for a male.
— Friday at 3:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 4 p.m. to the 300 block of North Votech Drive for a female.
— Friday at 6:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 3:50 a.m. to the 400 block of Theresa Street for a male.
— Saturday at 8:14 a.m.to the 200 block of North Water Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 12:39 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 1:38 a.m. to the 300 bock of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Saturday at 3:37 p.m. to the intersection of Boomer and South Church streets for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash.
— Saturday at 4:27 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 4:41 p.m. to the 100 block of Comenius Court for a female.
— Saturday at 7:34 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 9:57 p.m.to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Sunday at 3:12 p.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 8:50 p.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 10:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of South 10th Street for an odor investigation.
— Thursday at 12:23 p.m. to the 400 block of Dayton Street for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 9:12 p.m. to the 100 block of County Highway E for a male involved in a motor vehicle. The man was treated and not transported.
— Friday at 10:05 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Sunday at 12:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.