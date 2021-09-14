Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 12:06 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 12:25 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Thursday at 7:26 a.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 8:09 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 11:31 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 12:14 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 1:09 pm. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 1:23 p.m. to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Thursday at 1:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of Sandy Lane for a male.

— Thursday at 3:17 p.m. to the 400 block of Water Tower Court for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Thursday at 4:43 p.m. to the N1300 bock of Dalman Road in Waterloo for a mutual aid call.

— Thursday at 4:55 p.m. to the 900 block of Hillside Lane for a female.

— Thursday at 5:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 7:19 p.m. to the 1500 block of East Gate Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 9:55 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Thursday at 10:14 p.m. to the 200 block of North Eighth Street for a female.

— Friday at 4:39 a.m. to the 800 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

— Friday at 7:41 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Friday at 10:03 a.m.to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 1:48 p.m. to the 90 block of Warbler Way for a male.

— Friday at 3:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Friday at 4 p.m. to the 300 block of North Votech Drive for a female.

— Friday at 6:58 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 3:50 a.m. to the 400 block of Theresa Street for a male.

— Saturday at 8:14 a.m.to the 200 block of North Water Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 12:39 p.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a lift assist.

— Saturday at 1:38 a.m. to the 300 bock of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Saturday at 3:37 p.m. to the intersection of Boomer and South Church streets for a female involved in a motor vehicle crash.

— Saturday at 4:27 p.m. to the 700 block of North Water Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Saturday at 4:41 p.m. to the 100 block of Comenius Court for a female.

— Saturday at 7:34 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 9:57 p.m.to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

— Sunday at 3:12 p.m. to the 900 block of Casey Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 8:50 p.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 10:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of South 10th Street for an odor investigation.

— Thursday at 12:23 p.m. to the 400 block of Dayton Street for a fire alarm.

— Thursday at 9:12 p.m. to the 100 block of County Highway E for a male involved in a motor vehicle. The man was treated and not transported.

— Friday at 10:05 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

— Sunday at 12:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments