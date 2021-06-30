Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:16 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Monday at 10:18 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Monday at 9:32 p.m. to the 600 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Monday at 10:17 p.m. to the 400 block of Union Street for a female.

— Monday at 11:12 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

