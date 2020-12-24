Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Wedgewood Court for a male.

— Tuesday at 9:53 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a female.

— Tuesday at 1:21 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a female who was treated and released.

— Tuesday at 1:36 p.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 1:49 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:09 p.m. to N1700 block of County Highway M for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:08 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Fairview Street for a fire alarm.

